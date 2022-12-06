Ex-prison worker faces 100-year sentence for knife attack
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indian Department of Correction worker faces a potential sentence of 100 years in prison under a deal in which she agreed to plead guilty to two counts of murder and other charges for a knife attack two years ago. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday that Kristen Wolf, of Madison, also will plead guilty to attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. Twenty-four-year-old Victoria Cook and 28-year-old Dylan Dickover were killed in the May 2020 attack at an Indianapolis apartment. A third person was wounded. Sentencing is set for Jan. 20.