Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reports record high 111,000 locals struggling for food ahead of holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As many across the nation prepare for Thanksgiving Day, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is seeing a record number of locals struggling for food.

In the latest census, senior communications manager Judith Smith-Meyer says the foodbank reported a staggering 111,000 "unduplicated individuals" turning to the organization for food.

This census, which ran from July to September of this year accounts for the total number of people being served, rather than the number of visits.

Smith-Meyer says this is the highest number of those in need the organization has seen in three years.

In recent pop-up mobile food distribution sights, visitors have been asking for turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

During the distribution at the Franklin Center in Santa Barbara, the foodbank ran out of turkeys.

Once there were no longer any turkeys to give, crews started distributing chickens.

Visitor Martin Arabien says if it weren't for the foodbank, he would not have enough food to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for his family.