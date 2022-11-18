Skip to Content
News
By
November 17, 2022 10:19 pm
Published 8:59 am

Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical service in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of healthcare professionals in Santa Barbara are getting busier during their off duty hours.

That's because they're volunteering their services as part of the Santa Barbara Street Medicine.

Members of the nonprofit organization say the group is dedicated to providing free, volunteer medical care for the most vulnerable of Santa Barbara County.

Members say each year the demand for their services continue to rise in Santa Barbara.

In recent months, the group has increased its services including dental care due to high demand.

As inflation continues, the medical group is seeing longer lines every week during its service at Alameda Park.

Street medicine provides medicine in austere environments including in the field, on the street, in mobile vans, in shelters, and during times of disaster. Disaster medicine is street medicine in acute settings.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content