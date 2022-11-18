Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical service in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of healthcare professionals in Santa Barbara are getting busier during their off duty hours.

That's because they're volunteering their services as part of the Santa Barbara Street Medicine.

Members of the nonprofit organization say the group is dedicated to providing free, volunteer medical care for the most vulnerable of Santa Barbara County.

Members say each year the demand for their services continue to rise in Santa Barbara.

In recent months, the group has increased its services including dental care due to high demand.

As inflation continues, the medical group is seeing longer lines every week during its service at Alameda Park.

Street medicine provides medicine in austere environments including in the field, on the street, in mobile vans, in shelters, and during times of disaster. Disaster medicine is street medicine in acute settings.