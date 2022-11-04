Thousands set to participate in Santa Barbara Half Marathon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's largest marathon kicks off this weekend.

Race weekend kicks off Friday, November 4 and continues at the Funk Zone Finish Line Festival on Sunday morning.

The event supports Santa Barbara Running Association's youth programs.

More than 3,000 participants from throughout California, 39 states and seven countries are expected to participate this year.

Last year, more than $15,000 was donated to various organizations

For more information log onto: www.santabarbarahalf.com.

The weekend of events will begin on Friday with a two-day Funk Zone Packet Pick-Up for event participants in the parking lot of Rincon Brewery, Dart Coffee & Mollusk Surf.

On Sunday morning, race day festivities will begin near State Street and Yanonali Street with the Half Marathon followed by the 5K (3.1 miles) at 8:15am.

Runners will toe the line on State Street in the Funk Zone and head out to enjoy the picturesque American Riviera waterfront before heading into Santa Barbara's historic downtown, including a fast, downhill finish on the State Street promenade.

Registration is still available. Visit www.santabarbarahalf.com to learn more.