Controlled burn planned in Los Olivos area Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke will be visible in parts of the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday while fire crews burn more than 100 acres of brush as part of a controlled burn.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to burn about 117 acres of sage scrub and Oak woodland in the Chamberlin Ranch area, which is located off Figueroa Mountain Road just north of Los Olivos.

The burn is set for Saturday, November 5, as long as weather conditions cooperate.

Firefighters say the burn will provide a training opportunity for new Santa Barbara County Fire Department workers and new Santa Barbara County Range Improvement Association members.

The fire department says these burns also prevent the spread of future wildfires by getting rid of dead and dry brush that could easily catch fire.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District says if you smell smoke, use common sense and limit outdoor activities. People who are very sensitive to smoke should also close doors and windows on the day of the burn.