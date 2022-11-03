PG&E conserving 1200 acres of land near Diablo Canyon Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - 1200 acres of land near Diablo Canyon Power Plant will be preserved following PG&E's completion of a deed restriction.

The land is on the south end of the property.

PG&E says this move will protect the land from future development and will also allow for cultural resources to be preserved.

The utility company says the 1200 acres represent about 10 percent of the 12,000 acres of land surrounding Diablo Canyon, which is managed by the company's land stewardship program.

The Port San Luis Lighthouse is in the area that will be protected.

"For nearly half a century, our team has been stewards of these lands and we have worked with vigor to sustain the environmental quality of the 14-mile shoreline and 12,000 acres of grasslands and forests through a series of innovative best management practices. The land is largely maintained in its natural state," said Maureen Zawalick, Vice President of Decommissioning and Technical Services, in a press release.

PG&E says the deed restriction was a special condition of the California Coastal Commission's Coastal Development Permit, which was issued in 2006 to replace Diablo Canyon's steam generators.