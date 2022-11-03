Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:06 pm

PG&E conserving 1200 acres of land near Diablo Canyon Power Plant

Dave Alley/KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - 1200 acres of land near Diablo Canyon Power Plant will be preserved following PG&E's completion of a deed restriction.

The land is on the south end of the property.

Diablo Canyon land preservation

PG&E says this move will protect the land from future development and will also allow for cultural resources to be preserved.

The utility company says the 1200 acres represent about 10 percent of the 12,000 acres of land surrounding Diablo Canyon, which is managed by the company's land stewardship program.

The Port San Luis Lighthouse is in the area that will be protected.

"For nearly half a century, our team has been stewards of these lands and we have worked with vigor to sustain the environmental quality of the 14-mile shoreline and 12,000 acres of grasslands and forests through a series of innovative best management practices. The land is largely maintained in its natural state," said Maureen Zawalick, Vice President of Decommissioning and Technical Services, in a press release.

PG&E says the deed restriction was a special condition of the California Coastal Commission's Coastal Development Permit, which was issued in 2006 to replace Diablo Canyon's steam generators.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content