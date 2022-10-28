Your Halloween weekend forecast…

This weekend’s weather is looking great for your Halloween festivities.

If you are headed out Friday evening, definitely bring the jacket. Temperatures will be cooling into the mid 50s after the sun goes down. Saturday, temperatures will warm about four to five degrees in most locations as high pressure builds in!

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, and there could be some areas of sundowner winds developing in a few locations. We’ll let you know if there are any wind advisories issued!

Halloween will be a mild day with temperatures topping off in the 60s to mid 70s.

Flow will reverse on Tuesday as an area of low pressure approaches from the northwest. This could lead to an unsettled pattern through the later half of next week with rain chances increasing.