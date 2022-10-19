Deep water divers will be honored with new waterfront monument in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The birthplace of deepwater diving will have a specially crafted monument at the Santa Barbara harbor entrance in 2024.



Fundraising has begun, with the sale of a replica of the bronze monument. It will be 22 inches and weigh 40 pounds. They can be purchased for $5000. each with the proceeds going to the monument fund.



The deepwater diving monument will be located in a walkway spot between the harbor parking lot and the Santa Barbara Maritime museum next to the Breakwater restaurant.

In 1962, breakthrough research on deepwater diving took place in the Santa Barbara waters off Santa Cruz Island.

It was a project taken on by abalone divers, and they invented the helmets and suits, along with the special mixed-gas air systems to go to great depths safely.

Former Santa Barbara City College Diving Instructor Don Barthelmess and Leslie Leaney have been working with the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and the Architectural Board of Review to design the spot for the monument.

It will be eight feet tall on a two-foot base. The bronze monument will be constructed in Simi Valley.

This weekend the Historical Diving Society and alumni from the diving program at SBCC will gather at the Maritime Museum for dinner and a talk about deep sea diving along with a presentation about the monument. Two similar examples of fine-art statuettes of the sculpture will be on display.

The museum has several exhibits on deepwater diving. They show the evolution of the helmets, suits and air systems from the original days 50 years ago next month, to more modern lightweight designs.

Some have been used in major motion pictures involving undersea filming.

The

For more information go to : Deepwaterdivingmonument.com