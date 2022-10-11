Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn’t slept for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home while he was using drugs and hadn’t slept in four days. Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright says 24-year-old James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, on Monday. He crashed during a police chase, after he tried to rob a convenience store and kidnap an employee. The sheriff says Drayton confessed to the killings, and handed over the gun he said he used. The sheriff said he doesn’t have a possible motive. He said people frequently went to the home to use drugs. Records did not list an attorney for Drayton.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.