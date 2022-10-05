Skip to Content
The Book Den celebrates 120 years in Santa Barbara with a special event

John Palminteri
The Book Den celebrates 120 years this week in Santa Barbara.

 SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - The Santa Barbara Book Den is every bit the example of a business that will not let time or technology take it out.   Instead it's embracing the years and is now celebrating its 120th anniversary.


The Book Den is California's oldest used book store.


During this week's Downtown Santa Barbara First Thursday event will include a celebration for The Book Den. The public is invited to come by and learn more about the history of the store and a talk about book stores across America.


The store has watched other book stores close, and online and internet sales take an aggressive share of the book business.


Book fans say the store is unique, locally owned and has an impressive selection of new and used books.

The store first opened in 1902 and the store was moved to Santa Barbara in 1933.


After some ownership changes, current owner Eric Kelley took over on April 1, 1979.

For more information go to: The Book Den

