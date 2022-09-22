Local restaurants prepare for Hunger Action Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local restaurants are participating in Hunger Action Day happening on Friday.

They're hoping customers will help support the cause.

Seven restaurants in Santa Barbara are donating $1 every time someone orders select menu items.

All donations sent to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Friday will also be doubled.

This is in an effort to support neighbors facing hunger with healthy food.

Donations will also helping the foodbank get its Sharehouse in Goleta ready to open next summer.