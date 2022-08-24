US confirms it has sent response to EU on proposal to salvage the Iran nuclear deal

By Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Celine Alkhaldi, CNN

The United States has sent its response to the European Union on a proposal to try to save the Iran nuclear deal, the US State Department confirmed Wednesday.

“As you know, we received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU. Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

He did not provide details on the response, but it is not expected that the US will accept what Iran put forward without seeking changes and further negotiations.

The US answer was conveyed more than a week after Iran sent its response to what the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell called “a final text” to restore the deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran said it received the US response.

“This evening Iran received, through the (European Union) coordinator, the US response to Iran’s comments. The careful study of the views of the American side has started and Iran will share its comments with the coordinator upon completion of the review,” the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanaani said, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The European Union confirmed it had received the response.

“I can confirm that we have received the US response and have transmitted to Iran,” EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said.

