Temperatures cooling this weekend…

Pleasant summertime weather will continue over the next few days!

There is a heat advisory in place from 11 AM to 7 PM Friday evening for interior areas of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. A few locations in the valleys and deserts may be warmer than 105 degrees. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

Onshore flow will increase through the weekend. This will lower temperatures a good three to six degrees in most locations. The marine layer will still be present during the morning hours along the coast.

Next week, high pressure will build and temperatures will once again go up.