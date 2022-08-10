After years of occasional  “rotten egg’ odors, the Andree Clark Bird refuge water circulation project  is underway



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the prettiest water spots in Santa Barbara has also become one of the smelliest at times and that issue has caused years of frustrations for residents, the Parks and Recreation Department, the entire City Council and nearby Montecito.



Now a plan to improve circulation is underway.



It began last week with fencing on both sides of Cabrillo Blvd. along with equipment set ups.



Elements of the project include replacing the weir gate between the bird refuge and the access point to and from the ocean at East Beach.



There will also be upstream treatment by the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of the dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge.

The project should be done in December.

For more information go to: SantaBarbarbaraCa.gov/BirdRefuge