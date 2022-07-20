Kristin Smart murder trial to resume Thursday morning

SALINAS, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial will resume in a Salinas courtroom with the presentation of evidence on Thursday morning following an unexpected delay on Tuesday, according to the Monterey County Superior Court.

The trial began on Monday with opening statements for both Paul Flores, who is accused of killing Smart after her disappearance in 19996, and Ruben Flores, Paul's father who is being charged as an accessory to the crime.

The trial was supposed to continue with the presentation of evidence on Tuesday, but was unexpectedly delayed because of health reasons.

The trial will pick back up at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, with the presentation of evidence scheduled to begin around 9:30 a.m., according to the Monterey County Superior Court.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe is presiding over the trial that is 26 years in the making.