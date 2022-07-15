Skip to Content
today at 11:39 am
Published 11:33 am

More than 1,000 kids participate in Junior Lifeguards FIESTA Invitational Competition in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of kids came to Santa Barbara for the Junior Lifeguard Fiesta Invitational Competition on Friday.

The City of Santa Barbara hosted the annual event.

Open to all CSLSA & USLA Agencies, this is the first time the competition returned since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Some of the categories include Distance Paddle, Distance Run, Distance Swim, Paddle Relay, Run-Swim-Run, Run Relay, Beach Flags and Taplin (swim, run, paddle). 

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

