More than 1,000 kids participate in Junior Lifeguards FIESTA Invitational Competition in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of kids came to Santa Barbara for the Junior Lifeguard Fiesta Invitational Competition on Friday.

The City of Santa Barbara hosted the annual event.

Open to all CSLSA & USLA Agencies, this is the first time the competition returned since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Some of the categories include Distance Paddle, Distance Run, Distance Swim, Paddle Relay, Run-Swim-Run, Run Relay, Beach Flags and Taplin (swim, run, paddle).