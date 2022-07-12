Toasty weather later this week…

Pleasant weather conditions will prevail over the next couple days and into the weekend!

Temperatures are a bit cooler Tuesday afternoon due to an enhanced marine layer. Most areas are topping off in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Inland highs are peaking in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure over the Four Corners will build west throughout the remainder of the week. This will lead to warmer temperatures, especially in interior areas. By Thursday and Friday, some spots will be dealing with triple digit heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you're outside for an extended period of time.

Beyond Saturday temperatures will cool slightly, but it will still be toasty inland.