Fencing goes up in Santa Barbara freeway areas where homeless camps and fires have been a problem

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New fencing has been going up in areas where homeless camps have been problematic throughout the Santa Barbara corridor of Highway 101.

The locations have also been sites where fires have broken out multiple times.

Crews have installed the fencing along on and off ramps at Milpas St., Carrillo St., Castillo St., and Garden Street.

Prior to that, there was a clean up project of belongings from encampments. Outreach workers also went in to help those who were transient to utilize local services.

Camping is not allowed in these ramp areas and specialized signs have been posted banning trespassing there.

During COVID, efforts to move the homeless were scaled back and camps were left in place. That policy has changed.

