District Attorney’s Office to discuss criminal justice system at Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The District Attorney’s Office shared a report about criminal justice improvement efforts during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

They will discuss off-ramps from the criminal justice system, including diversions.

The District Attorney’s Office will begin developing a felony diversion program with Center for Court Innovations Oct. 1.

The project is funded by a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant.

It is also working to launch a neighborhood court.

Supervisors will hear about early disposition efforts, including a recent increase in the number of cases rejected in the interest of justice.

The number of rejected cases increased 110 percent between the first and second quarters of 2020, coinciding with the pandemic.

The District Attorney’s Office hopes to establish a dashboard for more transparency in the county’s criminal justice system.

Another goal is to upgrade digital evidence with officer body cameras and cell phone footage.

There is no action to be taken on this agenda item.

The board consists of Supervisors Das Williams, Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann, Bob Nelson and Steve Lavagino.

Supervisor Nelson is the chair, and Supervisor Hartmann is the vice chair.

