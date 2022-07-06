Traffic signal work to begin Thursday in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Work is set to begin Thursday on a traffic signal in Goleta.

Crews will be replacing the video detection system at the Fairview Avenue and Calle Real intersection.

The system is used to detect moving cars in the area.

Work is expected to take up to four days.

Crews will be out between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on business days while the work takes place.

Three different lane closures are planned.

Southbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue between Encina Road and Calle Real

Northbound lane closure on Fairview Avenue, just south and north of Calle Real

Westbound lane closure on Calle Real between Encina Road and Fairview Avenue

The city says one lane will still be open during each of the closures.

Drivers are asked to take a different route if possible.