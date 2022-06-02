Santa Barbara brewery releases beer to benefit Santa Barbara Humane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Draughtsmen Aleworks unveiled a new limited-release beer that raises money for Santa Barbara Humane.

The Paws Blonde Ale features photos of a Boxer mix named Bear from the humane society.

Proceeds from each tap pour sold and each canned four-pack benefit animals at the humane society.

Draughtsmen Aleworks has two locations: Mosaic Locale in Downtown Santa Barbara and Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta.

The brewery says more than 20,000 animals receive affordable or free veterinary care at Santa Barbara Humane. More than 1,200 animals are adopted and more than 1,000 animals receive humane training through the humane society's two campuses in the county.

To learn more about Santa Barbara Humane, click here.