San Luis Obispo police searching for missing man last seen May 3

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who has been missing for about a month.

Police are looking for Brett Edgell who was last seen on May 3.

Officers say he was last seen in the area of Hi Mountain Lookout Road and Garcia Ridge Trail driving a white Ford Econoline van.

The van was located on Hi Mountain Lookout Road.

Officers searched the area, but couldn't find Edgell.

Police say he has not been in contact with family or friends over the last three weeks, which is unlike him.

He's described as a white man, 5'11" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say friends have reported he may be in the Atascadero or Paso Robles areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Luis Obispo police at 805-781-7312.