Woods Humane Society offers half-off adult cat adoptions during month of June

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Woods Humane Society is celebrating 'National Adopt a Cat' Month with half-off all adult cat adoption fees during the month of June.

The humane society is calling it the 'Feelin' Good Feline Adoption Special'

Woods says kitten season on the Central Coast has increased demand for cat shelter space, and many potential adopters are focused on the kittens rather than adult cats.

In May, Woods says it provided foster care for 147 kittens. More foster volunteers are needed to help with the growing number of animals looking for care.

“We hope this month-long adoption promotion will help to highlight our incredible adult cats to potential adopters, and make room in our catteries for all of the young kittens soon to enter the shelter,” said Woods CEO Neil Trent in a press release.

Adoption fees for adult cats, between the ages of 5 months and 7 years old, are typically $80 but will be reduced to $40 in June.

Adoption fees for senior cats over the age of 7 are typically $65 but will be reduced to $32.50.

Kitten adoption fees will remain the same at $150.

The animals are all spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed and treated for fleas and parasites before adoption. Woods also provides a free veterinary exam and 30 days of pet health insurance.

If you're interested in adopting a cat, you can view all of the available cats at WoodsHumane.org/Adoptions.

You can also visit the shelter's locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. Adoption hours are from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.