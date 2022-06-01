Vandals spray graffiti, break windows at Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District is investigating a case of vandalism at Cabrillo High School.

The district says staff members reported the vandalism early Tuesday morning.

Administrators say the damage included bags of wet cement placed in front of doorways, several broken windows and inappropriate graffiti sprayed on walls, windows, sidewalks and murals. Paint was also splashed on walls, windows and some outdoor dining tables.

Staff members from the high school and the school district were in the process of repairing and cleaning up the damage as of Wednesday.

“We offer our sincere thanks to the hard-working staff at Cabrillo High and our M&O team for quickly responding to repair and clean up this damage," said Doug Sorum, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, in a press release.

The school district did not release any information about who was involved.

The incident comes on the heels of another vandalism issue reported at Santa Barbara High School, where police say dozens of students trashed school property as part of a "senior prank gone wrong."