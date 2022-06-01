San Luis Obispo County Elections office extending hours ahead of June 7 Primary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Elections offices are extending hours in hopes of getting more people to vote in the June 7 Primary Election.

The Clerk-Recorder's offices will be open Saturday, June 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This includes offices in two locations.

San Luis Obispo Election's Office at the County Government Center: 1055 Monterey Street, Room D120

Atascadero Office: 6565 Capistrano Avenue on the 2nd floor of the library

Voters can drop off a vote-by-mail ballot in person or request a replacement vote-by-mail ballot if needed.

Staff will also be on hand to help people register to vote.

Anyone with questions about the election can contact the Elections Division at 805-781-5228.

To view the full list of polling places and official ballot drop-off locations in San Luis Obispo County, visit slovote.com.