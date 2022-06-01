CAL FIRE declares start of fire season in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Fire season is officially underway in San Luis Obispo County.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo declared the start of fire season as of 8 a.m. on June 1 citing the current dry weather conditions and increased fire danger.

This impacts all state responsibility area lands within San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters are asking people to be prepared for wildfires, which includes maintaining at least 100 feet of defensible space around every home. Make sure you clear all dead or drying brush 100 feet around all structures.

Fire agencies also encourage using fire resistant and drought tolerant plants.

Backyard burning is already suspended and homeowners are encouraged to find other ways to get rid of yard debris, including chipping.

Agricultural burning requires permitting from the Air Pollution Control District as well as CAL FIRE.