May Gray continuing midweek…

Temperatures are trending cooler towards the coasts and warmer inland Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s near the coasts to low 90s inland. There are a few breezy spots, but overall the winds aren’t quite as gusty as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Thursday and Friday afternoon, winds could kick up again. The morning marine layer will be thicker, as well. Temperatures will trend cooler near the coasts but warmer further east.

Pleasant conditions will prevail through the weekend!