Santa Barbara Trapeze Company holds ribbon cutting for location at Plaza Vera Cruz Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new lesson location.

The company recently moved to Plaza Vera Cruz Park after previously operating at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The trapeze company offers private lessons and summer camp options for kids.

"We run one of the largest circus program day camps in the United States here in Santa Barbara. It's something we've always wanted to do, we just always wanted to do it in the right place, and where better than when it's sunny almost every day of the year, hardly ever rains. We got to work and partner with a really wonderful Parks and Recreation Department," said Randy Kohn, Co-Founder of the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company.

"Santa Barbara Trapeze has really improved the park because it's brought new life to it since it has been closed and it's kind of given it a new purpose and people love it. You know, there's just definitely been an upgrade from what it was before," said Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez.

Registration is now open for trapeze summer camps.

