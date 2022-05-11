Santa Barbara County Public Works receives national recognition for new recycling center

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is getting national recognition for its new ReSource Center.

The department received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties, also known as NACo.

The Santa Barbara County ReSource Center was specifically recognized for using new technology to help the county achieve its energy and environmental goals.

The center opened in July 2021 and was designed to help the county divert trash from landfills. It saves recyclable materials and uses organic matter to create renewable energy. The county has said the facility is able to prevent an extra 60 percent of the community's trash from ending up in the landfill, and it increases the county's recycling rate to more than 85 percent.

“All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities," said NACo President Larry Johnson in a press release.