McCarthy’s push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The next House speaker could very well hail from California, but if Republicans take control, that leader won’t come from the part of the state represented by the current speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is a son of California’s Central Valley, a farming and oil-pumping heartland. It’s a swath of rural conservatism amid California’s progressive politics. McCarthy is depending on Donald Trump’s support to win back the House in November and seize the speaker’s gavel. But this past week, McCarthy’s future as GOP leader was thrown into jeopardy after audio was released of him telling fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that Trump should resign.