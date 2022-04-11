Skip to Content
American Haji Wright scores twice for Turkey’s Antalyaspor

By The Associated Press

American forward Haji Wright scored twice to help Antalyaspor to a 4-1 win over visiting Hatayspor in the Turkish league. Wright received a pass deep on the left flank, dribbled down the end line and beat goalkeeper goalkeeper Munir from a sharp angle with a right-foot shot in the 16th minute. Wright made it 3-0 with a goal in the 35th. The 24-year-old from Los Angeles has nine goals in 26 league matches this season while on loan to Antalyaspor. 

