The Santa Barbara Bowl has been cleared for additional shows in 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Bowl is a sought after location for artists in 2022, and it's been cleared for additional shows beyond the normal permit.

The Board of Supervisors authorizes the bowl use and, without objection, up go seven shows have been approved for the current season which just began.

Already 34 shows are booked.

The normal schedule has a limit of 37 shows.

With the new agreement, the bowl can have up to 44 shows.

The additional shows sought in this extension have not been officially announced, however the bowl is now planning a Mariachi festival during Old Spanish Days.

It is also planning a show, with details still to be worked out, with the Music Academy of the West.

The bowl Board of Directors said in a letter to the county there was a "pent up" demand from artists to perform after the COVID crisis.

The concerts also bring in many people from out of town who stay the night in local hotels, dine locally and shop while they are in the area.

Overall there is a direct economic benefit to Santa Barbara.

The bowl management team says the current request is a one-time only change and is based on the COVID setbacks.

Besides the shows, the bowl collects money in a ticket surcharged that is used to foster educationally outreach in the arts and it supports music shows involving local young people.