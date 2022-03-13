2021 Spirit of Fiesta dances in Spain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Isabella Yturralde is back in Santa Barbara thrilled to have gone on a trip to Barcelona, Spain recently.

This was a scholarship gift from Old Spanish Days and the Spanish Consulate.

She spoke about her trip at the Old Mission Friday when a group from the Barcelona tourism industry came through to see Santa Barbara and establish relations in the city.

Yturralde said during her trip, which included several other Fiesta dancers from Santa Barbara, there were many opportunities to take dancing lessons to improve their performance levels going foward.

"It was special because I got to go with my teacher who lived there for 30 years, Maria Bermudez she showed me all the best places," she said. "I don't even have words to explain how magical how different the culture is there and you get there, any concerns or worries you have, they just go away and you just get into that flow."

Yturralde says she is looking at colleges now as she graduates high school, and may try to study abroad in Spain to continue her passion for Flamenco dancing.

She is currently teaching dance to younger dancers, and is also planning on a career in the medical field.