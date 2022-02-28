Support rallies for Ukraine taking place on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Signs of support are being shown throughout the Central Coast for the people of Ukraine embroiled in a war with Russia since last week.

A rally is set for noon today at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Supervisor Das Williams is one of the organizers.

He will be speaking about what the public can do to contact their leaders in Washington D.C. about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and express their opinions.

There will also be information about what people can do to support aid groups.

Saturday a group gathered, sang and marched in the downtown promenade.

More details, photos and video will be posted here later today.