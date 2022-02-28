Skip to Content
today at 11:41 am
Published 11:37 am

Support rallies for Ukraine taking place on the Central Coast

Rallies in support of the people of Ukraine are being held on the Central Coast.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Signs of support are being shown throughout the Central Coast for the people of Ukraine embroiled in a war with Russia since last week.

A rally is set for noon today at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Supervisor Das Williams is one of the organizers.

He will be speaking about what the public can do to contact their leaders in Washington D.C. about the Ukraine-Russia conflict and express their opinions.

There will also be information about what people can do to support aid groups.

Saturday a group gathered, sang and marched in the downtown promenade.

More details, photos and video will be posted here later today.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

