Unstable cold burst heading in with a checklist of weather for the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A cold burst loaded with various levels of weather is coming to the Central Coast for the next few days and residents should plan to have a few extra layers on their bodies.

The National Weather Service has predicted a variety pack of passing aspects to the flow pattern. Rain, hail, snow, wind, and sunshine for starters.

Already gusty winds and scattered moisture has arrived adding to the chill. Areas listed as in the 50 degree range feel much colder.

The morning radar maps have already shown rain in the Santa Ynez Valley, parts of the Lompoc Valley, along the Gaviota Coast and by Cachuma Lake.

Ultimately the low and cold system can produce snow as low as 2000 feet. That will put snow on the hills above Goleta, including the Painted Cave community and East Camino Cielo, generally in the 2800 foot level.

Later this week a hard freeze watch will be likely in place around Ojai where temperatures will be in the 20's.

With rain and freezing temperatures also comes the possibility of black ice. That will make driving conditions very unsafe for unsuspecting commuters.

