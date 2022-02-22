Solvang’s Danish Days set for mid-September

SOLVANG, Calif. - Aebleskiver lovers, rejoice! Solvang's popular Danish Days event is set for mid-September following two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

According to the Danish Days website, the event is slated for September 16-18.

The event is typically held in September each year, but was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

The 2022 event will mark the 85th year of the popular festival, which celebrates all things Solvang.

Danish Days typically features parades, traditional Danish food, eating contests, music, dancing, markets and more.

The Danish Days website has not yet listed the schedule of events for 2022, but did hint that some fan favorites like the aebleskiver breakfast and 'Dane For A Day' VIP bundle would be back.

The website said more details would be released soon.

