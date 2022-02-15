LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement says authorities rescued more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests. The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 74 adults and eight children were rescued, while 34 suspected traffickers were arrested. About 200 sex buyers were also taken into custody as part of the operation. Yet myths surrounding an alleged link between human trafficking and major sporting events abound. Academic studies and news reports have repeatedly shown that trafficking does not increase as the Super Bowl and other championships approach.