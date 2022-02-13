Skip to Content
San Diego will speed utility undergrounding under new pact

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials this week are expected to approve a plan that would accelerate efforts to bury utility lines underground across the city. The new deal with San Diego Gas & Electric creates a citizens oversight panel for undergrounding projects and sets more specific timelines for projects. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the City Council is scheduled to approve the new pact on Tuesday. The newspaper says San Diego has the largest utility undergrounding program in the state.

