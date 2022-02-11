Shooting reported at Goleta Hotel housing UCSB students

GOLETA, Calif - A shooting was reported at the Pacifica Suites Hotel in Goleta Thursday night. An emergency notification was sent out to UCSB students shortly after 8:30 p.m. to avoid the area. One person was injured according to emergency scanner traffic as reported by Noozhawk.

An all clear message was sent out at 9:40 p.m. according to the UCSB Daily Nexus, which also reports everyone involved left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Some UCSB students are housed at the hotel at 5490 Hollister Avenue because of a lack of on-campus housing.