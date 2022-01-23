Santa Barbara waterfront parking permits are on sale for 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Santa Barbara city waterfront parking permits are on sale.

The permits can either be bought online by completing a parking permit form or in-person.

There are some restrictions, and permits will not be issued to buses, house cars, motorhomes, campers, recreational vehicles, and those not licensed for travel on public highways.

Vehicles must not exceed 22 feet in length, 90 inches in height nor 82 inches in width.

General parking and slip parking permits start at $125 and are valid until December 31, 2022.

In case you need to replace your permit, it costs $5 and can only be purchased by appointment.

The City of Santa Barbara is not responsible for lost, stolen, or misplaced permits after purchase.

The new fees are part of the Local Coastal Program policies to ensure public access to the coast, and provide slip permittees, locals, and visitors additional parking opportunities in all waterfront public parking lots.

Not long ago the waterfront parking situation was an issue due to vehicle owners’ misuse of the public space, and with the recent changes, there are many more parking spaces for the public.

For more information click here