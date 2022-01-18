Homeless Point-in-Time Count rescheduled to Feb. 23

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County rescheduled the 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count to Wednesday, Feb. 23 to ensure the health and safety of all those involved.

County officials said volunteers who registered for the original date of Jan. 26 have been notified.

Several hundred volunteers are still needed for the event.

Point-in-Time volunteers will help count individuals and families who experience homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

The event organizers said this information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding and raise public awareness. Volunteers will be trained to help count on the survey day.

The county issued a COVID-19 Safety Measure for the 2022 Count as follows:

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with (households, colleagues, friends).

Individuals not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level indicated at sign up and must provide proof of vaccination.

To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.

Appropriate face coverings and hand sanitizer are required (volunteers are encouraged to bring their own, but supplies will be provided) to keep teams and those being surveyed safe.

