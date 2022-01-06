Santa Barbara police surround home after break-in, intruder still inside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Law enforcement officers surrounded a home in Santa Barbara Thursday morning after reports of someone breaking in.

Police responded to the scene around 9:20 a.m. at a home near the corner of San Martin Way and Verano Drive, near the area where Highway 154 drops off in Santa Barbara.

A NewsChannel crew on scene said the SWAT team was called in.

Police said two people inside the home, a mother and daughter, were able to evacuate.

Officers said the two people were reportedly able to get out of a second story bathroom that they had locked themselves inside by using a fire department ladder.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators said the male intruder was still inside the home and was not responding to any of their efforts to negotiate.

Negotiators and mental health professionals were called in to help get the intruder out of the home.

Police said the family dog was still inside the home as of early Thursday morning, but was doing okay.

Several roads were blocked off because of the law enforcement response, including Verano at Primavera, San Martin at Consuelo and Verana at La Colina.

Originally no other homes were evacuated, but police later evacuated the neighbors next to the home around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators said the area was contained and a perimeter was set up.

Police said the intruder was secured in the house and would not be able to escape.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.