Lane closure planned on Hwy 101 near Gaviota Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One lane of Highway 101 northbound will be closed Saturday as crews work on repairs related to the Alisal Fire.

Caltrans will be working along northbound Highway 101, just south of Gaviota.

The work is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The right lane of the highway will be closed.

The Alisal Fire broke out in October and burned nearly 17,000 acres along the Gaviota Coast.

The flames burned down to Highway 101, causing a multi-day closure of the highway.