Downtown Santa Barbara bringing holiday cheer to help holiday shopping season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For many it’s the most wonderful time of the year. And for the Downtown Santa Barbara organization, they’re bringing extra holiday cheer to the shops and restaurants.

Downtown Santa Barbara is filling December with magical holiday happenings. Starting with the First Thursday Art Walk and the weekly State Street Promenade Market and continuing with the Christmas tree light and holiday party and live music on the weekend.

The hope is to bring more people to Downtown Santa Barbara to do their holiday shopping and experience the local restaurants, bars and cafes. For more information about Downtown Santa Barbara’s Magical Holiday Happening schedule visit their website.