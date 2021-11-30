MICOP creates three month leadership program to promote equity for indigenous young people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Mixteco Indigena Organizing Project or MICOP is hosting its first three month leadership program.

Tequio’s Ná Váli leadership program is aiming to promote equity for indigenous young people across the Central Coast.

Organizers say the indigenous community is underserved and young people need this kind of program to not only help them embrace who they are, but also educate them on what is going on in their community.

Among the topics being discussed right now is the redistricting process that is going on in the City of Santa Maria.

This program started this month over zoom, and those involved say it has been beneficial for them so far.

“As an indigenous youth, you know, we struggle a lot trying to navigate our lives and our identity,” said Youth leader Anahi Santos. “The word indigenous, sometimes in our households, really has a negative connotation to it. with this youth program, it really does change with how you identify yourself.”

The program is still open to those wanting to join the three month program.

Indigenous young people from either Santa Barbara or Ventura Counties are eligible.