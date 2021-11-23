Some delays expected in Lompoc as more equipment for wind farm moves through

LOMPOC, Calif. - Drivers in Lompoc may run into small delays Tuesday as more equipment for the Strauss Wind Project moves through the city.

The project tweeted that one base tower section would be heading through Lompoc.

Delays were expected through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews first started trucking large turbine parts through the city in September.

The project is located a few miles southwest of city limits.

Once complete, the company says it will be the first wind project on the coast of California and will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 44,000 homes.

The company previously said it planned to transport more than 200 oversized loads through Lompoc lasting until late November or early December.