Solvang prepares for Julefest celebration kickoff after Thanksgiving

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Danish Capital of America is counting down to the start of its annual holiday celebration.

Solvang's Julefest begins Saturday, November 27.

Visitors and locals have a lot of events to look forward to this year.

The annual Tree Lighting is set for Friday, December 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Solvang Park. The festivities will be complete with ballerinas, live entertainment and caroling. Santa Claus himself will also make an appearance.

For kids hoping to meet with St. Nicholas, Santa's Village will be open at Solvang Park every Saturday from November 27 through December 18.

The Julefest Parade will return this year on Saturday, December 4 at 11 a.m. More than 400 people are expected to participate.

The Nativity Pageant will also be back on Saturday, December 11 at Solvang Park.

Organizers are looking into the possibility of bringing the popular Tree Burn back after last year's cancellation, but that has not been finalized.

Other events confirmed to return for 2021 include the Solvang Holiday Food Tour, Candlelight Tours, the Elverhoj Makers Market, and the Nisse Adventure.

