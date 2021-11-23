Maple High School honored again as ‘Model Continuation High School’

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Lompoc-area high school is once again being honored as a California Model Continuation High School.

The California Department of Education says Maple High School in Vandenberg Village, just north of Lompoc, met the criteria to be considered a model school.

The California Continuation Education Association, or CCEA, visited the school virtually to make sure it was still meeting the criteria. Staff spoke with students, looked into the school's programs and analyzed other school-related statistics.

"I cannot thank my staff, students and families enough. It is because of their dedication and innovation that Maple prevails as a model program. The visiting CCEA team characterized MHS as a 'small school with a big heart,' which is an appropriate and accurate description of Maple," said Laurel Ciervo, Maple High School Principal, in a press release.

"Maple High School works hard to provide a robust, diverse learning environment for all students. They tailor their approach to the individual and this method continues to convey why theirs is such a successful program for our LUSD students," said Trevor McDonald, Lompoc Unified Superintendent.

The high school was originally deemed a model continuation high school in 2019. The school is re-evaluated every three years to determine if it still meets the criteria.