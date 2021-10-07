Homeless man arrested in Grover Beach stabbing

News

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A 24-year-old homeless man is in custody in connection with the stabbing of another homeless man in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach police, Five Cities Fire and San Luis Ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Courtland Street.

Crews arrived and found a 34-year-old homeless man who had been stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify the suspect as a 24-year-old homeless man.

A 'be-on-the-lookout' was issued to law enforcement in the area around 9:30 p.m.

Arroyo Grande police eventually found the man.

He was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He could face an attempted murder charge.

Investigators didn't release a motive or say what led up to the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Celis Rabena at 805-473-4511.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers line at 805-549-7867.