Recall election to carry a price tag of in Santa Barbara County of $2.8-million

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The recall election Tuesday will cost Santa Barbara County $2.8-million according to Registrar of Voters Joe Holland.

That works out to about $12.00 per ballot.

He says the state will reimburse the county for the cost.

Holland encourages voters not to waste taxpayers money, and to vote their ballot, sign the envelope and turn it in.

The ballots can be returned in a U.S. Postal Service mail box, special election drop off boxes, in person at an elections office or polling place, or a voter can cast their ballot in person on election day and hand it in.

If you mail it, the ballot must have a post mark of September 14 or earlier and be received by elections officials by seven days after the election which would be September 21.

If you have concerns about your ballot, you can get information or track you vote through the web site www.SBCvote.com.